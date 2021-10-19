44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 23rd day, October 19, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

In the early morning of the twenty-third day of the war, on October 19, it was reported that the Azerbaijani army liberated thirteen more settlements of Jabrayil district. It was calculated that during the first day of the second truce, Armenia's occupying troops inflicted 229 artillery and missile strikes on the settlements of Azerbaijan.



Protests against the terrorist activities of Armenia were held in London and the Hague. The Iranian cleric ayatollah called on Muslims to support the de-occupation of the Azerbaijani land. Iran has downed an Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Ardabil province in the morning.

Also in the morning, the chairman of Armenia's Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers was wounded. A photo showing that the invaders are installing female dummies in military uniforms in combat positions was revealed. Morepeople began in Yerevan to say that the soldiers did not want to go to the front, the invaders tried to compensate for this problem by forming a female detachment.



Oil and gas giant bp has expressed support for the liberation army of Azerbaijan. It turned out that the medium-range missiles fired the day before, which fell in the Khizi region, were aimed at the facilities of the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Goygol region have been fired upon by the Armenian invaders. The number of civilian Azerbaijani civilians killed since the beginning of the Patriotic War increased to 61 people.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Armenia, unable to resist the Azerbaijani liberation army, seeks to expand the geography of hostilities with missile strikes on peaceful settlements. Shortly after the publication of this interview, the invaders shelled a cotton receiving and processing factory located in Azerbaijan's Tartar. Journalists in the Aghdam region also came under fire.



The Russian Foreign Ministry called for an agreement on a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Armenian prisoners were able to contact their families. Information was announced about the ecocide committed by the invaders in the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

In the evening, TASS published an interview with Ilham Aliyev, in which he stressed that Azerbaijan is still ready to end hostilities. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced a note of protest from Germany for the illegal visit of German nationalist deputies to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told TASS he was ready to come to Moscow for talks with the President of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan showed military trophies obtained in Fizuli and Jabrayil regions.

Thus, on the twenty-third day of the war, the Azerbaijani liberation army continued its systematic advance westward along the Araz River and the border with Iran to the Armenian border in order to liberate the cities of Zangilan and Gubadli and the surrounding villages.