Erdogan: Turkey to support Angola in its fight against terrorism

On the first stop of his three-nation Africa tour, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed “significant cooperation opportunities” between Turkey and Angola in the defense and energy fields.

Addressing a news conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco in the capital Luanda, Erdogan said Angola previously demanded Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles and Monday’s talks also covered armored carriers.

On defense cooperation with Angola, Erdogan stressed his country was ready to provide the southern African nation with all kinds of support. He underlined that Turkey would continue to support Angola in its fight against terrorism.

Addressing the Turkey-Angola Business Forum later in the day, the president said Turkey has become one of the world’s three most successful countries in UAVs.

“We are one of the 10 countries in the world that can design, build, and sustain its warships,” Daily Sabah cited him as saying.

Turkey has seven firms among the top 100 defense companies in the world, and Erdogan said the country is planning to put its new submarines into service next year.

The president noted the “significant cooperation opportunities” between the two countries in the defense and energy fields, adding that the Turkish and Angolan energy ministers discussed the possibilities Monday.