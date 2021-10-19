Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast

A strong earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Turkey’s disaster management agency said.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the undersea quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck 189 kilometers off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province. It occurred at 8:32 a.m. At a depth of 36 km, the tremors occurred 189 km from Kas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Kas' district governor, Saban Arda Yazici, said authorities had not received any reports of damage or injury in Kas or its environs.