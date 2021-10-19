Erdogan to visit to Azerbaijan on October 26

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26, his office said on Tuesday.

"Our president plans to make a one-day working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26," TASS cited a spokesperson for the Turkish Presidency as saying.

According to earlier statements, Erdogan is planning to take part in the opening ceremony of the Fizuli international airport in an area of Nagorno-Karabakh that went under Azerbaijan's control during last year's armed conflict. The airport's opening for full-scale operations is scheduled for early 2022.