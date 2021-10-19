Georgia reports 5,739 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,739 new cases of coronavirus, 2,082 recoveries and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone up to 10.15% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of October 18 in comparison to 8.64% of the last two weeks.

In total, 56,555 tests have been conducted around the country of which 42,546 were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,009 were PCR tests.

Currently 44,043 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 37,453 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 5,570 patients –in hospitals, 1,020 patients – in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,257 patients are in critical condition of which 270 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today, 29,935 individuals are in self-isolation and 61 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 670,552 cases of coronavirus, 616,937 recoveries and 9,546 deaths.