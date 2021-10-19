Turkey orders arrest of 158 in military probe over Gulen links

Turkish prosecutors ordered the arrest of 158 suspects including 33 serving soldiers in an operation targeting people allegedly linked to a Muslim preacher who Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup.

The investigation, stretching across 41 provinces, was part of a five-year-old crackdown against the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

So far 97 people have been detained in the latest operation, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday. The suspects included 110 military students who were expelled in the wake of the coup attempt, as well as 48 serving and former military personnel.