Azerbaijan transfers 5 captured servicemen to Armenia

Russian Defense Ministry mediated the release of five Armenian servicemen from Azerbaijani custody, the Ministry said Tuesday.

"Today, on October 19, with Russia’s mediation, Azerbaijani authorities released five Armenian captives, who were brought to Yerevan on a Russian Aerospace Forces plane," the statement says.

According to the Defense Ministry, the release was negotiated by Russia’s Southern Military District Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov and Russian peacekeeper contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh commander Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin.

Earlier, a source in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that the mentioned soldiers were not involved in grave crimes against the Azerbaijani army or the country's population.