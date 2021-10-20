Flame of 2022 Beijing Olympics arrives to China

The flame of the 24th Winter Olympic Games in Beijing arrived from Greece’s Athens to the capital of China on Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, the plane carrying a delegation of the Beijing Olympics organizing committee landed in the capital early on Wednesday.\

Beijing is set to hold a welcome ceremony for the flame at 10am (0200 GMT) at the capital's Olympic Tower, where it will go on display to the public before setting off on an exhibition tour.

Around 2,900 athletes, representing approximately 85 National Olympic Committees, will compete in the Winter Games between 4 and 20 February 2022.

The flame was lit in Athens on Monday and transferred the following day to the organisers of the Beijing Games.