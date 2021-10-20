UN Security Council to discuss North Korean missile launches

The UN Security Council will discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches on October 20 behind closed doors, sources in the international organization said.

One source said the issue "will be [discussed] tomorrow" in the format that does not envisage media attendance.

Another source also confirmed that the discussion was expected to take place, TASS reported.

Earlier, North Korea confirmed that it had successfully fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on October 19.