Portuguese Sporting stun Besiktas 4-1 in Champions League

Portuguese football club Sporting thrashed Turkish opponents Besiktas 4-1 in a Tuesday UEFA Champions League group match.

In the 15th minute, visitors Sporting took the lead in Istanbul's Vodafone Park as Uruguayan defender Sebastian Coates scored a diving header from a corner kick.

Nine minutes later, Besiktas pulled the level as the Turkish team's Canadian forward Cyle Larin was at the far post to score a header. Larin was assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

However, Sporting made it 2-1 in the minute 27 as Coates scored another header, which was quite similar to his first goal.

Near the end of the first half, Sporting were awarded a penalty after Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida's handball in the area.

The position was checked by VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for a potential penalty situation. The referee pointed the white spot and Vida was booked.

In minute 44, Sporting forward Pablo Sarabia converted the penalty successfully, 3-1.

In the first half's injury time, Besiktas midfielder Alex Teixeira's goal was disallowed as he was offside. His volley was ruled out after a VAR check.

Sporting forward Paulinho scored a classy goal from 25 meters in the 89th minute to name the result 4-1 for the Portuguese club.

Besiktas are in the last position in Group C. The Istanbul team lost all their three matches in the Champions League.

In the next fixture, Besiktas will visit Sporting in Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium on Nov. 3. Sporting have three points in the group.