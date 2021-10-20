Azerbaijan names locations of future national parks in liberated territories

National parks will be created in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], and their places have already been determined, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said.

According to Karimov, the ministry has developed a special project in this regard.

"Proposals have already been made to the relevant structures regarding the project's implementation. After a corresponding response from them, the work will be launched."

The official also mentioned the places where the new national parks will be located.

"They include a park on 20,000 hectares in Lachin district, on the territory of the same area in Gubadly district, on 107 hectares on the territory of Basitchay reserve, on 2,000 hectares - Dashalty state nature reserve [Shusha district] and the territory of Arazboyu nature reserve [Jabrayil district]," added Karimov.