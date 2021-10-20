Turkey criticizes EU report on country's membership process

The Turkish Foreign Ministry blasted the EU Commission's 2021 report on Turkey's membership process, saying it once again reflected the double standard approach toward the country.

The ministry said in a written statement that the report on the enlargement strategy "unfortunately" overlooked responsibilities toward Turkey at a time when the Ankara government had revived high-level dialogue with the EU and sought to develop a better political agenda with the bloc.

According to the statement, Turkey rejected the inclusion of "inconsistent and biased" Greek and Greek Cypriot theses in the report, as it did in the previous years.

"Turkey does not accept baseless and unfair criticism especially in the chapters of political criteria along with judiciary and basic rights, the ministry said, adding that the EU came up with unproportionate findings without evaluating the conditions specific to Turkey with regards to the country's governance, political system, basic rights, and fight against terrorism," Anadolu agency cited the report as saying.