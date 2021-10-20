Five dead, 12 injured after road accident in Armenia

A major and tragic car accident took place Wednesday in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, according to the country's Emergency Ministry.

At around 7am, a passenger van went off road on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, crashed into stones and concrete barriers placed on the new North-South road under construction, rolled several times, and ended up off the road.

As a result, 5 people died on the spot, and 12 injured persons were taken to the hospitals of Talin and Ashtarak towns.

A criminal case has been filed under the Criminal Code article on "a traffic accident which negligently has caused the death of 2 or more people."

The police are finding out the identities of the driver, the dead, and the injured.