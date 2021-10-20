Russia records over 34,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 34,073 over the past day to 8,094,825 total cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0,42% over the past day.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,274 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,590 cases of the infection were recorded in the Moscow Region, 930 - in the Samara Region, 728 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 698 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 802,760, the crisis center noted.

Moscow has registered 5,847 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 5, 700 the day before. The total number of infections has reached 1,737,784 cases since the pandemic’s inception, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday.

The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Moscow over the past 24 hours has increased by 76 compared to 73 the day before. In all, 30,381 (1,75% of all infected) patients died of the infection, according to the crisis center.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Moscow has increased by 4,157 reaching 1,544,301 patients. At present, 163,102 patients are still undergoing treatment in the capital of Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,028 compared to 1,015 the day before. In all, 226,353 patients died of the infection. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 62 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 40 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 39 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 38 fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 37 fatalities were recorded in Bashkortostan.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 25,231 to 7,065,712 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 87.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,083 coronavirus recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,782 in the Moscow region, 814 in Crimea, 648 in the Bashkortostan region and 608 in the Sakha region.