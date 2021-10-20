Tehran bans Iranian vehicles from passing through Lachin corridor

The Iranian Foreign Ministry considers any entry into the territory of Azerbaijan outside its official borders as a violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, according to a letter sent by director general of Transit Affairs Bureau with Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization Mohammad Javad Hedayati to the trade unions of international transport companies.



As reported by the Iranian Mehr agency, in the letter he refers to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's directive to the road organization dated October 9.

The communiqué refers to a ban on entry into the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, as well as into the Lachin region of Azerbaijan through Armenia.



In addition, it is prohibited to sign any trade agreement with the Karabakh separatists, as well as prepare documents related to cargo transportation in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.