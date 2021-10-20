Georgia reports 5,219 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,219 new cases of coronavirus, 2,348 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours.

57,301 tests were conducted around the country yesterday. 36,635 of them were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,666 were PCR tests.

45,610 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. 8.79% of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

5,679 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,300 patients are in the intensive care unit. 269 patients are on artificial ventilation. 38,928 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 48 individuals remain in quarantine.

In total, 9,899,896 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

The country has had 674,483 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 619,285 of the 674,483 patients have recovered, while 9,588 have died from the virus.

As for vaccination, 1,926,893 individuals have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country so far, 910,872 of which have been fully vaccinated.