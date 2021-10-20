Turkey, Nigeria determined to deepen cooperation: Erdoğan

Turkey and Nigeria are determined to deepen their cooperation and partnership, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday during his visit to the country's capital Abuja, the last leg of his mini-tour of three African countries in which the president also visited Angola and Togo. During his visit, the president also drew special attention to the importance of the common fight against terrorism, Daily Sabah reports.

Erdoğan was welcomed by his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari with an official ceremony at the Aso Rock, the nation's presidential villa. Speaking at a joint press conference after one-on-one talks and delegation meetings, Erdoğan said that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for further cooperation.

The fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, was also discussed during the Turkish president's visit. This includes a request to transfer FETÖ schools that continue to operate in several parts of Nigeria to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

"We continue to share necessary information with the Nigerian authorities about FETÖ's illegal activities in Nigeria," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey has been closely following the developments in Nigeria, and added that Turkey can offer support for Nigeria's fight against terrorism, underlining the importance of uniting under this aim.

"We are strengthening our cooperation on military defense and security issues with Nigeria, which is fighting against terrorist organizations, armed gangs and piracy," he added.