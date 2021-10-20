Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan was positive — Taliban’s chief delegate

The third meeting of the Moscow format talks on Afghanistan was positive, the chief of the Taliban’s delegation at the negotiations (the Taliban is outlawed in Russia), deputy head of Afghanistan’s interim government Abdul Salam Hanafi told the media on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Today’s meeting was very positive. There was a dialogue among the region’s countries. All states confirmed that Afghanistan must be a safe and stable country," he said.

Also, he remarked that "everybody agreed that the United States must lift the freeze from the assets of Afghanistan’s Central Bank as soon as possible" for the sake of improving the situation in public health, education and other spheres.