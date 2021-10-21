UEFA Europa League: England’s Leicester FC defats Spartak Moscow FC

Russian football club Spartak Moscow suffered 3-4 home defeat to England’s Leicester FC in the 3rd round match of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage on Wednesday in Moscow.

The goals for Spartak Moscow FC were scored by Alexander Sobolev (11th and 86th minutes) and Jordan Larsson (44th minute). Leicester FC’s 23-year-old forward Patson Daka scored all four goals for his club in the match (45th, 48th, 54th and 79th minutes).

Spartak Moscow FC is currently 3rd in Group C with 4 points after three matches played. The Group C is topped by Poland’s Legia FC with 6 points after two matches played and is followed by Leicester FC with 4 points after three matches played. Italy’s Napoli is in the bottom of the group with one point after two matches played.