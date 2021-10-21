Bitcoin tops $67,000 in record high

Bitcoin has hit a new record high after the launch of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to the cryptocurrency - seen as likely to open it up to a wider class of investors.

The price topped $67,000 on Wednesday, surpassing a previous record of just below $65,000 set in April.

Bitcoin - the world's leading cryptocurrency - had sunk to less than $30,000 over the summer as worries about regulation in China took hold.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said that if consumers invest in the unregulated products they should be prepared to lose all their money. But Bitcoin is making gains now on the launch of the first US ETF linked to it, Sky News reported.

Such a fund tracks an asset, sector or commodity but can be bought or sold by investors on the stock exchange.