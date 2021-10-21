Four people killed, six injured in bus crash in Russia’s Vladimir Region

Some four people have been killed and six more have been injured as a result of the collision of a bus and a heavy truck in Russia’s Vladimir Region, the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday.

"On October 21, 2021, at about 03:30 a.m. Moscow Time <…> there has been a bus crash resulting in deaths and injuries. <…> As of 05:00 a.m., about four fatalities and six injuries have been reported," the press service said.

The regional interior ministry noted that police and emergency services are working at the scene of the accident. All information is being specified.

A source in the emergency services said that the bus driver was likely to be among those killed, TASS reported.