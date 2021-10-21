UEFA Europa League: Italy’s Juventus edges 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg

Russian football club Zenit Saint Petersburg suffered 0-1 home defeat to Italian heavyweights Juventus in the 3rd round match of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The goal was scored by Dejan Kulusevski (86th minute).

After three matches played, Zenit Saint Petersburg is currently 3rd in Group H with three points. Juventus is in the lead in Group H with nine points, followed by England’s Chelsea (six points). Sweden’s Malmo is in the bottom of the group with zero points.

Zenit St. Petersburg will play Juventus again in an away match in Turin on November 2.