Saakashvili charged for illegal border crossing

Georgia's third president Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained in Tbilisi on October 1, has been officially charged for the illegal crossing of the state border.

Six other criminal charges are filed against Saakashvili who has been convicted to six years of imprisonment in two cases while four other criminal cases are still being heard in Tbilisi City Court, Agenda.ge reported.

Based on the interior ministry investigation, Saakashvili arrived in Georgia late on September 28 on a vessel Vilnius, which entered the Poti port from Ukraine.

Saakashvili was reportedly hiding in a semi-trailer truck loaded with milk products. He illegally crossed the state border of Georgia, bypassing the customs control.

Detained a day before the October 2 municipal elections, Saakashvili remains on a hunger strike at No. 12 penitentiary facility in Rustavi.