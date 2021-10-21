WHO resumes approval process for Sputnik V jab

The World Health Organization (WHO) has resumed the approval process for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on the vaccine’s Twitter account on Wednesday.

"WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage. A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections and paperwork on Sputnik V, one of the world’s safest and most efficient vaccines," it said.

Meanwhile, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN that WHO experts were expected in Russia soon and that he was hopeful Sputnik V would be approved by the WHO within the next two months.