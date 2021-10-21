Rostov nuclear plant’s unit 2 shut down

Unit 2 of the Rostov nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia has been shut down for scheduled maintenance, without any violations that jeopardize its safe function registered, a source in the NPP’s information and public relations department told TASS on Thursday, adding that the radiation background is normal.

"Unit 2 has been taken offline for maintenance of its thermal and mechanical equipment upon request and in line with the established procedure. No violation of the parameters and terms of safe exploitation has been registered," the source said.

When asked about the state of the radiation background, he said that no exceedance had occurred, TASS reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a source in the region’s emergency services said that Unit 2 of the Rostov NPP had been shut down due to a steam leak.

The Rostov nuclear power plant is a subsidiary of the Rosenergoatom concern (part of Rosatom). It was known as the Volgodonsk NPP in 2001-2010. The NPP is located on the banks of the Tsimlyansk reservoir, 13.5 kilometers to the northeast of Volgodonsk. Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd are situated 205 and 175 kilometers away from the NPP, respectively.