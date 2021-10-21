Citizens given Vitamin C instead of flu shots at Tbilisi clinic

Citizens have allegedly been given Vitamin C injections instead of flu shots at Gogelia clinic in Tbilisi.

People at the clinic claim that they were not shown the vaccine vials before being injected, but were asked to pay 75 GEL in advance.

Unfortunately, we are not sure that it was Vitamin C. It is our assumption because we found the unopened vials, - explained one citizen.

The healthcare ministry’s regulation agency says that Gogelia clinic is not authorised to give flu injections as they have not requested the license.

The agency’s representatives have already arrived at the medical centre to investigate the case, Agenda.ge reported.