Georgia reports 4,411 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,411 new cases of coronavirus, 2,896 recoveries and 29 deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 48,358 people remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

Overall, 53,700 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 33,678 of the 53,700 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,022 were PCR tests.

The country has had 680,182 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.83 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 31.8% of adult Georgian population fully vaccinated amid fifth wave of COVID-19 622,181 of the 680,182 patients have recovered, while 9,617 have died from the virus.

A total of 5,725 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,367 of the 5,725 patients are in critical condition. 289 of the 1,367 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

41,621 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 36,225 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

Overall, 1,017,863 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, while 914,311 people have been fully vaccinated.