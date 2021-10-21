Iranian drivers detained in Azerbaijan released

Two Iranian drivers who had been arrested in Azerbaijan were released, Azeri state customs committee reported on Thursday.

Shahroud Norouzi and Ja'far Barzegar, the two Iranian drivers arrested in Nagorno-Karabakh region, have been released relying on good will, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and human principles, the state committee announced.

It also added the two were freed based on agreement.

The drivers will return home after going though the legal formalities.