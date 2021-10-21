Russia sees record high of 36,339 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 36,339 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,131,164 cases. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.45%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,280 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,318 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 937 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 737 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 709 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 812,168 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow has registered 7,897 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 5,847 the day before. The total number of infections has reached 1,745,681 cases since the pandemic’s inception.

In absolute figures, over the past day, the COVID-19 incidence hit a new high since June 26. In relative terms, it stood at 0,45%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Moscow over the past 24 hours has increased by 77, a record since August 1. In all, 30,458 (1,74% of all infected) patients died of the infection, according to the crisis center.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Moscow has increased by 4,272 reaching 1,548,573 patients. At present, 166,650 patients are still undergoing treatment in the capital of Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,036 compared to 1,028 the day before. In all, 227,389 patients died of the infection. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 68 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 41 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 40 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 36 fatalities were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region and Bashkortostan each.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia increased by 25,895 over the past day to 7,091,607.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, decreased to 87,2% of those infected.

In particular, 2,987 coronavirus recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,994 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region, 725 - in Crimea, 723 - in the Samara Region, 661 - in Bashkortostan.