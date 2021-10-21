Erdogan to attend opening of Fuzuli International Airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening of Fuzuli International Airport within the framework of his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, the head of the Turkish state said to the reporters accompanying him during his visit to a number of African countries.

According to Erdogan, he does not plan to visit Baku within the framework of his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan

Erdogan also said that he will take part in the opening of a number of infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan.