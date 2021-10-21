NATO: Armenia considered reliable partner of North Atlantic Alliance

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Piriz on October 21, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The two men expressed satisfaction with the level of political dialogue between Armenia and NATO. Mirzoyan underscored the implementation of the NATO-Armenia Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) as an effective tool for the development of cooperation between Armenia and NATO. Piriz noted that Armenia is considered a reliable partner of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The parties were said to have also touched upon the involvement of the Armenian peacekeeping units in international peacekeeping missions. Piriz thanked Armenia for participating in NATO peacekeeping operations.

Mirzoyan and Piriz also discussed a number of issues related to international and regional security.