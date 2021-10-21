Russia produces 300 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines by year end

Russia manufactured 95 mln doses of vaccines against coronavirus, by the end of the year it will release over 300 mln doses, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday. Russia has a stock of vaccines for at least 2 months, he said.

"To date, around 95 mln doses of all vaccines, taking into account Sputnik Light, have already been put into civilian circulation. By the end of 2021, we plan to produce more than 300 mln doses of all vaccines. The vaccine stock is formed for at least 2 months," TASS cited him as saying.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the situation with coronavirus in Russia is becoming increasingly challenging due to poor vaccination rates and noncompliance with restriction measures. According to her, mandatory immunization against coronavirus has been implemented in 79 Russian regions for various groups of people.