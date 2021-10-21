Russia's football team climbs to 33rd spot in FIFA Ranking

The Russian national football team has climbed four rungs up the FIFA World Ranking’s ladder, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian squad is now holding 33rd place with 1,497 points. Russia, led by Head Coach Valery Karpin, played two qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup since the previous edition of the ratings, shutting out Slovakia (1-0) on home turf in addition to sailing past Slovenia (2-1).

Belgium remains in the top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list with 1,832 points. The Belgian team is followed by Brazil (1,820 points) in 2nd place and Reigning World Champions France with 1,779 points in 3rd place.

"October 2021 was a busy month in international football, with qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, friendlies, and the final rounds of the UEFA Nations League all on the agenda. A total of 160 fixtures were played," a statement from FIFA reads.

"Though their lead is now under threat, Belgium remain atop the world hierarchy despite UEFA Nations League defeats to France and Italy," according to the statement.

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, Brazil, and France are: 4th Italy (1,750.52 points); 5th England (1,750.16 points); 6th Argentina (1,738); 7th Spain (1,687); 8th Portugal (1,681); 9th Mexico (1,672) and 10th Denmark (1,668).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be released on November 25, 2021.