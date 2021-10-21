Russia’s recognition of Taliban government possible if some conditions fulfilled — Speaker

Russia may recognize the government of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan on the condition of its inclusivity and observance of human rights, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The Taliban have come to power, they are controlling the entire country and it is necessary to hold a dialogue with them, it is necessary to meet with them. <...>. Undoubtedly, contacts are also needed in order to convince the Taliban to create a truly inclusive government which would not only include the representatives of those tribes and ethnicities, peoples residing on Afghanistan’s territory, but also all political forces," she told journalists adding that only such a construction would be stable and ensure the peaceful evolution of Afghanistan as a state.

She noted that Russia, just as the entire global community, is urging Afghanistan to "join the ranks of civilized states, guarantee and protect human rights, above all, those of women and children." "The issue of recognition or non-recognition today is not the priority act. I think, that if as a result of this dialogue the Taliban accepts those conditions I mentioned, not just approves in writing but implements in actions, I think that this will be, of course, their recognition since nowadays they are the actual power there," the Federation Council speaker said.

She added that this is a difficult and slow path and everything will depend above all on the Taliban. According to her, the dialogue held on Wednesday within the framework of the Moscow talks on Afghanistan was useful. "Of course, I think, that the important result of the meeting with the Taliban delegation in Moscow was the appeal to the UN, to the international community announcing the humanitarian initiative of support for Afghanistan’s people. Indeed, there is a state of a looming humanitarian catastrophe," the Federation Council speaker explained, adding that she hoped the UN and other countries would support this humanitarian mission.