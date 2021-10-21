COVID incidence in Moscow exceeds last year’s level by 80% due to Delta strain

The incidence of coronavirus infection in Moscow this fall has exceeded last year's figures by 80% due to the Delta strain, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported in its Telegram channel on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The number of new cases has been increasing, and it’s higher than last year: the number has quadrupled in the span of a month, while hospitalizations have tripled.

This fall the COVID-19 incidence is not lower than in the last year, but even higher by 80% due to the Delta strain," Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova quoted in a Telegram publication.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia in terms of coronavirus infections, with the total number of infections reaching 1,745,681 cases, 7,897 of them registered over the past 24 hours. 1,548,573 patients discharged, and 30,458 deaths. According to the crisis center, 5,199,951 people have been vaccinated with the first component in the capital, the current level of collective immunity stands at 61%.