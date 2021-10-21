Makei, Lavrov discuss preparation for meeting of Supreme State Council

Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministers Vladimir Makei and Sergey Lavrov have discussed the preparation for the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State during the telephone conversation, TASS reported citing the press service of Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"During the conversation, the foreign ministers exchanged information on the pandemic in the two countries. The sides discussed the preparation for the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State," the message reads.

The ministers also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming joint board meeting of the foreign ministers of both countries, within the framework of which the Program of Coordinated Actions in Foreign Policy of the Member States of the Treaty Establishing the Union State in 2022-2023 will be signed. In addition, the heads of the foreign ministries touched upon the issues of interaction within international organizations.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that a meeting of the State’s Supreme Council of Russia and Belarus could be held on October 4. Later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this information. On October 15, Union State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev said that the format of the next meeting of the Supreme State Council will be arranged taking into account the current epidemic situation. As it is said, Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers will hold a joint board meeting in November, where it’s planned to discuss questions of the integration of both countries.