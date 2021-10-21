Irakli Gharibashvili: It is impossible for Saakashvili to be released from prison early, he will be in prison for at least 6 years

According to the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili, the early release of Mikheil Saakashvili or his extradition to the Ukrainian side is out of the question. Gharibashvili told journalists about it, InterPressNews reports.

As the Prime Minister noted, Saakashvili will be in prison for at least 6 years.

"The main culprit is in prison, Saakashvili will be in prison for at least 6 years. I have heard from several of our supporters that they deliberately spread information as if he won't be in prison for 6 years, that there is a plan to transfer him to Ukraine, etc. Both of these are out of the question. It is impossible for Saakashvili to be released from prison early. He will be in prison for at least 6 years. It is also impossible, I can not make a serious comment on it, whether it is planned to transfer him to Ukraine. This is completely absurd", - Gharibashvili said.