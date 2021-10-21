Putin proposes to compose registry of challenges and threats for countries at UN level

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to compose a registry of threats and challenged to individual states and their potential consequences for other states at the level of the UN during the Valdai forum Thursday, TASS reports.

"A global challenge is a challenge to everyone together and to every one separately. If everyone will see a concrete benefit of cooperation on countering such challenges, then it will undoubtedly increase the readiness for a real joint work. In order to stimulate such work, it would be a good idea to compose a some kind of a registry of challenges and threats to individual countries and their potential consequences for other states at the UN level," he said.

The president underscored that the work on this registry may involve specialists from various countries.

"We believe that such roadmap may motivate many states to look at global problems and assess what profit they may gain from cooperation," he said.