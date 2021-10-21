Azerbaijan publishes updated list of servicemen martyred during Patriotic war

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released photos, names, surnames, information on military ranks and dates of birth of 2,908 servicemen of the Armed Forces who became martyrs during the second Karabakh war and were buried before October 21, 2021, according to the press service of the country's Defense Ministry.

In addition, the ministry presented data on six servicemen who are currently listed as missing.

The ministry noted that the search and identification of the missing servicemen continues.

The list of servicemen who became martyrs in the second Karabakh war can be found here.