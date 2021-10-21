Qarabag FC wins another victory at UEFA Conference League

Azerbaijani Qarabag FC hosted Kazakh "Kairat" within the group stage of the UEFA Conference League on October 21.

The match, which took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, ended with the victory of Qarabag with a score of 2:1

Goals for Qarabag were scored by Ramil Sheydayev (79') and Abbas Huseynov (90+1'), the only goal for "Kairat" was scored by Kante (19', penalty).

After 3 games Qarabag is leading in the group with 7 points. In second place is "Basel" with 4 points (2 matches played), "Kairat" in third place with 1 point, and "Omonia" in fourth place with 1 point (2 matches played).