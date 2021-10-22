Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul

An explosion cut off power to Kabul and plunged the Afghan capital into darkness on October 21, 2021.

"Moments ago, an explosion blew up a power pylon in Qala Murad Beg area of Kabul province, cutting off a 220 kV imported power line," the Breshna power company said in a message to customers. "As a result the electricity transmission was cut off in Kabul and some other provinces."

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, AFP reported..

As the power went down at about 6:00 pm (13:30 GMT), lights flickered and went dark in Kabul - home to more than 4.5 million people - and private generators kicked into operation at businesses and wealthier residences.