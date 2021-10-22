WHO expects to receive additional data on Sputnik V vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to receive additional data on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have not received all the submission from Sputnik. And let me say that the process was on hold until yesterday evening because of a legal procedure, we still needed the applicant to sign that they agreed to the WHO’s rules and procedures to continue to do the assessment. So, it has restarted as of today. So we expect that we will be able to redo the inspections in the next few weeks and also we are still going to receive additional data from the Sputnik applicant," she pointed out. "This is the process that works for everyone," Simao added.