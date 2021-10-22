Bennett calls Putin Israel’s close friend

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said before the beginning of his talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday that the Russian leader was the Israeli people’s very close and true friend.

"I want to tell you on behalf of our country, the whole of our people that we regard you as a very close and true friend of the State of Israel," Bennet said, addressing the Russian leader.

The Israeli prime minister specified that he intended to discuss "a large number of issues" at his meeting with the Russian president.

"This refers to the development of our economic, scientific and cultural cooperation. We have large potential and we can substantially boost our trade," the Israeli prime minister said.

The Israeli people keeps memory about the feat of the Soviet Army and praises its contribution to the Victory over Nazism, Bennett stressed.

"We remember very well the past, the huge efforts that the Russian people and the Red Army made for the Victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two," the Israeli prime minister said.

Israel is at the final stage of preparations for a "large-scale project to create a new museum in memory of Jewish soldiers who fought in the armies of the allied countries during World War Two," Bennett said.

"We have a million of envoys in Israel who speak Russian. They make a substantial contribution to developing the State of Israel with their culture of work, their mentality and the success that they achieve," Bennett said, referring to Russian-speaking citizens of the Jewish state.

The Israeli prime minister added that he intended to discuss during his meeting with the Russian president "the situation in Syria and the efforts being made to halt the Iran nuclear military program.".