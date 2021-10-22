Kyrgyzstan set to receive Turkish armed drones

Kyrgyzstan will take delivery of Turkish armed drones soon, chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Tashiev told reporters they have ordered Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block 2) unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) from Turkey.

Noting that a limited number of countries in the world possess the Turkish armed drones, Tashiev said "one of them will be our country.”

He noted that Bishkek also purchased Orlan-10 drones from Russia, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Bayraktar TB2 entered the Turkish army’s inventory in 2014 and is currently used by several other countries including Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan.