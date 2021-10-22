Georgia reports 4,155 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,155 new cases of coronavirus, 2,507 recoveries and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours.

49,966 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

49,960 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 32,008 of the 49,960 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,952 were PCR tests.

The country has had 684,337 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.89 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 624,688 of the 684,337 patients have recovered, while 9,657 have died from the virus.

5,895 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,427 of the 5,895 patients are in critical condition. 302 of the 1,427 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

43,068 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 38,268 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 9,800,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,938,274 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 917,638 have been completely vaccinated.