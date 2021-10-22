Putin: Russia has developed ‘herd immunity’ to extremism

‘Herd immunity’ to extremism and social-political shocks has been formed in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

Changes affect all countries of the word. "Like anybody else, Russia is looking for answers to the most acute challenges of the time," Putin said. "Nobody has recipes, of course, but I will venture to insist that our country has an advantage," the president said. This is Russia’s historical experience, he said.

The country has seen many negative facts throughout its history, the president admitted. "But on the other hand, our society has developed, as they say now, herd immunity to extremism, which leads to shocks and social-political turmoil," the president is confident.

"Our people really value stability and the opportunity to develop normally, to be sure that their plans and hopes will not be ruined due to irresponsible aspirations of new revolutionaries," he said. In his opinion, "the events of 30 years ago are still fresh in the memory of many people, how painful it was to get out of the hole in which our country, the society found themselves after the collapse of the USSR".