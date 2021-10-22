NATO endorses Alliance defense plan

NATO Ministers of Defense endorsed a new overarching plan to defend the North Atlantic Alliance in crisis.

"Today, ministers endorsed a new overarching plan to defend our Alliance in crisis and conflict. To make sure that we continue to have the right forces at the right place, at the right time. To protect our one billion people from any threat," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the first day of the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Defense.

Ministers also agreed to the NATO capability targets.

"Part of that picture is China, which is heavily modernizing its military capabilities, including advanced nuclear systems and long range missile systems, and also that we see China coming much closer to us, not least in cyberspace. So when we then agree to do more together...all of that is also relevant to the challenges posed by the rise of China," he said.