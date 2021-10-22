China reports 21 new coronavirus cases

China reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 20 compared with 30 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 13 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 17 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported in the provinces of Gansu and Hubei and the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 22 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636, Reuters reported.

As of Oct. 20, mainland China had 96,622 confirmed coronavirus cases.