Theme park to be built on oil platforms in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will try to outdo the extreme entertainment attractions that Dubai offers by creating a massive new theme park, or "extreme park," as they call it. The Arabic kingdom announced plans for its new development called "The Rig" to open in 2025.

Leave it to a Middle Eastern developer to convert an oil rig into a massive 1.6 million-square-foot resort that will be located in the Arabian Gulf. All part of Saudi Arabia's 2030 strategy to launch as a major tourism destination, Forbes writes.

With funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, The Rig will be offering up three hotels with 800 rooms, including one ultra-luxury option and 11 restaurants, all connected by platform bridges. There will be roller coaster rides, waterslides, submarine adventures and more sports like diving and bungee jumping. And for luxury travelers, arrival by helicopter and a superyacht marina with 50 berths.

The developer claims they will "provide a multitude of hospitality offerings, adventures, and aquatic sporting experiences, a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world." The new destination is being marketed as the "world's first tourism destination inspired by offshore oil platforms." This could be the first theme park ever to actually help promote oil drilling, and will include a hands-on experience on how to use the oil drill machinery.