Chronicles of Victory: October 23, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 27-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli district.

- President Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with the father of the National Hero Shukur Hamidov, who became a martyr.

- The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated information about the latest situation at the front. Important territories and heights were liberated. The Armenian armed forces, leaving the positions, deserted.

- Territories of Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts were subjected to intensive shelling, and four UAVs of Armenian armed forces were neutralized.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian personnel and armored vehicles was published.

- Video from the Minbashili village of Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, was published.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian volunteer detachments in the Khojavend and Fuzuli directions published.

- Video of the destruction of artillery units and the command post of the Armenian armed forces as a result of air strikes was published.